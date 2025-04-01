Groupama Asset Managment Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,581,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,392,000 after acquiring an additional 63,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the period.

RACE stock opened at $428.71 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $399.27 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.90.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

