Groupama Asset Managment Has $274.12 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up about 2.0% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned 1.50% of Insulet worth $274,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD opened at $262.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.20. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

