Groupama Asset Managment Buys 3,594 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Equinix were worth $38,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $815.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $893.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $908.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

