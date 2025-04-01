Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for 3.7% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 1.41% of HubSpot worth $506,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $420,345,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $570.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $702.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,340.52, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

