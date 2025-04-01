Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 191,887 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.8% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $102,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,307,000 after buying an additional 832,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

