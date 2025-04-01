Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of GHI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.33. 22,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $285.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

See Also

