Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,573.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Greggs stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. 224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. Greggs has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

