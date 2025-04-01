Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,573.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Greggs
Greggs Price Performance
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.