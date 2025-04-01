Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Ballast Asset Management LP

Ballast Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP owned 0.30% of Green Plains worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 120,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Green Plains Price Performance

Green Plains stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

