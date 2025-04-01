Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.1 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance
Shares of XJNGF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About Goldwind Science And Technology
