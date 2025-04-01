Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Up 37.3% in March

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 457,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,066,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 263,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ GPIX traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 149,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $403.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.