Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $22.65. Gold Fields shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 1,251,716 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 131.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 71,094 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,911,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

