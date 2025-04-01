GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of GMS worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in GMS by 374.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 61.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE GMS opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

