Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Short Interest Update

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KROP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 2,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

