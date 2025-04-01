Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Short Interest Update

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE GB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 147,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Global Blue Group has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

