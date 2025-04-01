Gibson Capital LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $825.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $846.30 and a 200-day moving average of $835.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

