Gibson Capital LLC Invests $156,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom stock opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $787.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

