Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Billion Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of TJX Companies worth $2,930,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $9,742,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

