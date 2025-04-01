Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 427,499 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.26% of International Business Machines worth $4,589,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 62,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.13.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $249.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

