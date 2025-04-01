Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 175,596 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Netflix worth $8,287,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $932.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $973.23 and its 200-day moving average is $871.15. The stock has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.02.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

