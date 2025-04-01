Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $2,073,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,314,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,918,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,910,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.65.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.