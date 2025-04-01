Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,203 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,203 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Deere & Company worth $2,247,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,337,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $470.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.70.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

