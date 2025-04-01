Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

