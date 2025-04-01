Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Genesco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GCO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 54.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

