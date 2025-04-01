General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

