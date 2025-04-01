General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Releases Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 162.24% and a negative net margin of 544.66%.
General Enterprise Ventures Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of GEVI stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. General Enterprise Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
