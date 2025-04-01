General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Releases Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 162.24% and a negative net margin of 544.66%.

General Enterprise Ventures Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GEVI stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. General Enterprise Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

