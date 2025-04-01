Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 885,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,764,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 87.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 108,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 90,115 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

