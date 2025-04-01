Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Up 12.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
