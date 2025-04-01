Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.