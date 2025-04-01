FY2025 EPS Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Cut by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

AYA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.72.

TSE:AYA opened at C$11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.75. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$10.12 and a 52-week high of C$19.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 131.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

