FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $451,458,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.