FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $438,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $383.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

