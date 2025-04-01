Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.72. 12,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The firm has a market cap of C$382.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

