Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

HON opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.