Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.76% of MongoDB worth $478,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,130,293.78. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.85 and a 12-month high of $387.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

