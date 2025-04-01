Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.24% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $500,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.85, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

