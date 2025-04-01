Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.50% of Valero Energy worth $583,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

VLO stock opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $133.30.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

