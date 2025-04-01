Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 41,254 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $378,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,906,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after purchasing an additional 217,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.