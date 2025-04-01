Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of CBRE Group worth $538,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

