Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 60,681 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,681 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Illinois Tool Works worth $362,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $248.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

