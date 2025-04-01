Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Franklin Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FMNJ opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.52.
Franklin Mining Company Profile
