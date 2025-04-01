Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$228.00 and last traded at C$226.36, with a volume of 13682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$226.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$194.10.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$205.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Christopher Bell sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.94, for a total transaction of C$164,432.82. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $3,563,292. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.