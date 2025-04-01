Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,567. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4324 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after buying an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 847.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,890,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,330,000 after buying an additional 250,630 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

