Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.