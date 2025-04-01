FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 401,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 148.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FONAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.27. FONAR has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $21.25.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 7.68%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

