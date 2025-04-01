Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 596,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,385.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF remained flat at $9.45 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.44.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
