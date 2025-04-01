First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

