First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.23. 5,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $113.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.16.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
