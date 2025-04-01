First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.23. 5,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $113.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.16.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,798,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4,103.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,946,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

