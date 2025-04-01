First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 30,366 shares.The stock last traded at $102.54 and had previously closed at $103.60.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $970.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.21.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

