First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

FNRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 8,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.34. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

