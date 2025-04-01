First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,420,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 26,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,413,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,386,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.16. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

