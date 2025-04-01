Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Shares Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 46,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 12,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

